Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons combined for 15 of Philadelphia's turnovers and the 76ers lost at the Washington Wizards 119-113. The Sixers dropped to 5-7 on the road this season. They are 10-0 at home. The 76ers have lost their past 10 games at Washington. They haven't won in the nation's capital since 2013. Bradley Beal had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Washington. Davis Bertans scored 19 of his season-high 25 points in the second quarter and rookie Rui Hachimura scored 27. The Wizards had lost five of their past six games.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura is showing quick improvement already in the NBA. The 21-year-old from Japan was a first-round draft pick this year and is about a quarter of the way through his first season as a pro. He scored 27 points in Washington's surprising 119-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Hachimura entered that game averaging more than 13 points and 5 rebounds per game and doing it by making a lot of mid-range jumpers. He draws praise from Wizards coach Scott Brooks for competing hard and trying to improve his game each day.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was encouraged seeing how the San Francisco 49ers defense held Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' dynamic offensive attack in check for the most part last weekend. Phillips believes the Bills have the capability of doing the same in preparing to host the Ravens in a showdown of AFC playoff contenders at Buffalo this weekend. The AFC-leading Ravens are 10-2 and have won a franchise-record eight straight. The Bills are 9-3 and closing in on clinching their second playoff berth in three years.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Washington Redskins look to extend their winning streak to three games on Sunday when they face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in their first-ever December trip to Lambeau Field. Its a tundra Rodgers has been absolutely dominant on over his career. Rodgers has been especially good in the cold. The forecast in Green Bay says it will be cloudy with a high around 40 degrees. Green Bay comes off a snowy win at the New York Giants and leads the NFC North.