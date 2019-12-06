Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura is showing quick improvement already in the NBA. The 21-year-old from Japan was a first-round draft pick this year and is about a quarter of the way through his first season as a pro. He scored 27 points in Washington's surprising 119-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Hachimura entered that game averaging more than 13 points and 5 rebounds per game and doing it by making a lot of mid-range jumpers. He draws praise from Wizards coach Scott Brooks for competing hard and trying to improve his game each day.