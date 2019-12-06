Governor Northam announces 400 new jobs in Chesterfield County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced that Carvana Co. plans to invest $25 million to establish a new vehicle inspection and reconditioning facility in Chesterfield County.
Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee for the project, which will create approximately 400 jobs.
Northam approved a $360,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Chesterfield County with the project.
“Carvana is a fast-growing national company, and we are proud that it has chosen to locate and create new jobs in Chesterfield County,” Northam said. “This is an exciting win for the region and for the Commonwealth.”
