Chesterfield 7-Eleven robbed for second time in one week
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 6, 2019 at 5:31 AM EST - Updated December 6 at 5:31 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man after a 7-Eleven was robbed for the second time in one week.

Officers were called to the store on Village Place Drive just after 3 a.m. Friday. The same location was robbed on Wednesday morning.

In both cases, a man went inside with a knife and demanded money. After taking cash, the man ran from the store.

The man who robbed the store Friday was wearing khaki pants, a grey hoodie and a black shirt wrapped around his face.

Anyone with information on either robbery should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

