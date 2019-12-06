Chesterfield 7-Eleven robbed for second time in one week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man after a 7-Eleven was robbed for the second time in one week.
Officers were called to the store on Village Place Drive just after 3 a.m. Friday. The same location was robbed on Wednesday morning.
In both cases, a man went inside with a knife and demanded money. After taking cash, the man ran from the store.
The man who robbed the store Friday was wearing khaki pants, a grey hoodie and a black shirt wrapped around his face.
Anyone with information on either robbery should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.