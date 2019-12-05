Youth football team needs money for championship trip

Virginia Vipers youth football team (Source: Raymond Thompson)
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 5, 2019 at 1:54 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 1:54 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Vipers need the community’s help to afford a trip to the United Youth Football World Championship.

This year’s tournament is in Plant City, Florida on December 7-13. In 2018, they lost in the championship round when the tournament was held in Canton, Ohio.

“So many kids at their age don’t get a chance to see outside of the city they were raised in, and these kids have an opportunity to do that," said Raymond Thompson, the Vipers’ head coach .

The Vipers are trying to raise $5,000 to afford this year’s trip.

"Parents can’t afford to send every child everywhere, and right now is a memory that will last forever,” said Thompson.

The Vipers have a GoFundMe account for donations. Click here to contribute.

