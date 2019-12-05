Trial dates set for SEAL, Marine charged in soldier’s death

NORFOLK, Va. - The Navy has announced trial dates for a U.S. Navy SEAL and a Marine charged in the hazing-related death of a Green Beret.
SEAL Tony DeDolph and Marine Mario Madera-Rodriguez are among four American servicemen charged in Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar’s death in the African country of Mali in 2017.
DeDolph’s court-martial is scheduled to begin March 23. Madera-Rodriguez’s hearing is set to begin on April 20.
Prosecutors say the servicemen tried to embarrass Melgar over perceived slights. They said Melgar was placed in chokeholds mean to temporarily knock him unconscious before he stopped breathing.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)