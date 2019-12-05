On This Day: A 16-year-old girl from Hopewell warns the rebels of a British plot

On This Day: A 16-year-old girl from Hopewell warns the rebels of a British plot
Susanna Bolling's story was told in a book by Libby Carty McNamee. (Source: Libby Carty McNamee)
December 5, 2019 at 6:48 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 7:05 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history Dec. 5 1764, a heroine from Hopewell was born.

Susanna Bolling would later give Paul Revere a “gallop” for his money when she was just 16 years old! In late May 1781, General Charles Cornwallis and his British troops invaded City Point, Virginia - modern day Hopewell - and quartered his army there.

As Bolling served the British generals dinner she overheard their plans to capture the Marquis de Lafayette - a move that would have crippled the American rebellion. So the teen snuck out of her house, canoed across a river, grabbed a neighbor’s horse and rode 10 miles to warn the rebels.

Learn more about her incredible journey from the woman who uncovered it – even receiving recognition from the Virginia General Assembly, in episode 3 of the How We Got Here Podcast:

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.