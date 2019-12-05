SAIC: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $55 million.
On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.39 per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.
The information technology company posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.
SAIC shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $83.80, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAIC