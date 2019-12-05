Postal inspectors urging community to be alert for package thieves

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Billions of dollars worth of Black Friday and Cyber Monday merchandise is making its way to your front door in time for the holidays, but U.S. Postal Inspectors say this is also a prime opportunity for porch pirates to make off with your packages.
“We’re just being more vigilant because a lot more mail is going through the system right now,” said U.S. Postal Inspector Michael Romano.
Romano says if your packages are stolen, it can be tough to determine the likelihood of getting the stolen items back.
“Does the thief still have it, has the thief taken it and converted it to their own use, have they sent it to a pawn shop?” questioned Romano.
Romano says it’s best to take preventative measures to keep your packages safe and there are many methods that don’t involve the use of surveillance cameras.
“The camera is really a deterrent, but it’s also an enforcement piece, so it’s really good to have that in place, but there are times where even with a camera in place that package is still getting stolen and so we may or may not have a quality image of that person stealing a package to go after,” said Romano. “Some other prevention methods that we like to share with folks during this time are number one: don’t leave mail and your packages unattended, don’t leave it in your mailbox overnight, don’t leave it on your doorstep overnight.”
Romano adds that if you are expecting a package, you should also check your front doorstep to see if anything was delivered for the day even if it’s not on a day it was scheduled to arrive.
Postal Inspectors also say that cash, under no circumstances, should ever be sent through the mail because if stolen, it is almost impossible to trace. For people wanting to send money, Romano advises that you opt instead for prepaid gift cards.
“One tip we would use if you are using a gift card or mailing a prepaid credit card is to keep the copy of the receipt,” said Romano. “That would be in case the item is lost, if it’s stolen, if it’s used, you’re going to have all the information you need to contact that vendor to report the card as stolen and to get a new card reissued.”
Romano says scammers are also more likely to take advantage of the vulnerable this time of the year with mail fraud scams.
“It’s a perfect time for a scammer to come in and approach a vulnerable victim or somebody like the elderly and get them into putting some money in an envelope and mailing it. That mail piece would make it around the country to other victims until at some point here the money is the wired out overseas."
Romano says if you witness a package theft, your first step should be to contact local police immediately and once they have been notified you should call the U.S. Postal Inspector at 877-876-2455.
For more tips on how to protect yourself from package theft, click HERE.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.