Man charged with larceny after victim tries to buy iPhone

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with larceny after taking the money and an iPhone a man was trying to buy.
Henrico police were called around 2:16 p.m. on Dec. 4 for the report of a larceny along the 900 block of West Broad Street.
Police said the victim had located an iPhone online he wanted to buy and agreed to meet a seller at a business for extra safety.
The victim and suspect, identified at Jordan T. Jones, asked each other to see the money and phone. Jones then convinced the victim to hand over the cash one bill at a time so he could check to see if they were real or not.
Once Jones had the cash, police say he pushed the victim and ran out before getting into another vehicle driven by another person.
Jones was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and petit larceny.
