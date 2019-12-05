Panel calls for Virginia to purge dozens of old racist laws

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A commission assigned to research racist laws from Virginia's past is recommending that dozens of them be repealed.
The statutes include measures that resisted desegregation, prevented black voters from casting ballots and prohibited interracial marriage. Most of them have no legal effect, but they are still officially enshrined in law.
Chief Deputy Attorney General Cynthia Hudson leads the commission.
She said Thursday at a news conference that the measures should not be afforded the status of being on the state’s books.
