No. 5 Virginia suffers 29-point loss to Purdue in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The No. 5 Virginia basketball team could only muster 40 points Tuesday night suffering its first loss of the season 69-40 at Purdue in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
It was Virginia’s fourth fewest amount of points in a game during the shot clock era (since 1985-86)
Jay Huff led the 'Hoos with 11 points off the bench. Mamadi Diakite finished with 10 points, all in the first half.
Virginia shot just 37.2 percent in the game and trailed 32-17 at halftime.
The Cavaliers made just 4-of-24 shots from three point range.
Sasha Stefanovic had a game-high 20 points for Purdue which improved to 5-3.
Virginia drops to 7-1 on the season and returns to action Sunday afternoon hosting No. 7 North Carolina at 4pm
University of Virginia Media Release
Team Notes
• Virginia is 13-7 all-time in the B1G/ACC Challenge
• UVA’s five-game winning streak in the Challenge ended
• Tony Bennett is 8-3 in the Challenge
• Virginia’s 17 first-half points were its fewest in a half since 17 in the first half vs. Florida on March 18, 2017
• UVA allowed a season-high 69 points
Series Notes
• Virginia is 2-2 all-time vs. Purdue, including a 1-2 mark in the B1G/ACC Challenge
Player Notes
• Double-figure scorers: Jay Huff (11), Mamadi Diakite (10)
• Justin McKoy had a season-high six points (3-3 FG) off the bench
• Kody Stattmann returned to action after missing four games with an illness
• Braxton Key missed his second straight game with a wrist injury
