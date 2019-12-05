News to Know for Dec. 5: 8 injured in work zone crash; Suspect search in ‘deliberate, brutal’ shooting; Pearl Harbor shipyard shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the top headlines we’re following to help get you out the door.
Some sun and seasonable temperatures are expected the next several days before warmer weather with rain returns early next week. After the rain, it will turn sharply colder.
A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into a highway work zone in Virginia, striking six construction workers, Virginia State Police say.
Eight people were taken to the hospital, including two of the car’s occupants, with injuries ranging from serious to minor, police said.
The driver was arrested for a DUI, but police have not yet released information about their identity.
Just days before the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack, an active-duty U.S. sailor opens fire on three civilian employees, killing two and then taking his own life.
Names of the victims won’t be released until next of kin have been notified. The commander said he didn’t know the motive behind the shooting.
A teenager is dead after being shot near a school in Spotsylvania County on Wednesday. Deputies have identified the victim as Noah Waters, 19.
Several schools nearby were placed on lockdown. Deputies are questioning several witnesses and a subject has been detained.
Richmond police are looking for a man, believed to be involved what they’re calling a “deliberate and brutal shooting” at a gas station over the weekend.
It happened Sunday at the Sunoco on Hull Street. Police say the victim is very lucky to be alive. If you have information - call Crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Today family and friends will come together to remember a Richmond fire lieutenant and mother of three who was shot and killed Thanksgiving night.
A candlelight vigil for lieutenant Ashley Berry is at 5:30 this evening at Huguenot High School on forest hill avenue. She was shot in Hopewell, shielding her 5-year-old son from the bullets.
A public viewing is tomorrow at Mimms funeral home on Hull Street, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Once again this year, NBC12 will be teaming up with our radio partners at Entercom for the 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon.
It continues today and raises money for Richmond’s Children’s hospital.
Listeners will then be invited to call 804-228-KIDS and make a donation over the phone to support the hospital. Donate today here.
It will begin to look a lot like Christmas later tonight at the state capitol.
Governor Northam and First Lady Pam Northam will flip the switch and light up the Christmas tree in capitol square at 5 this evening. Afterward, you’ll be able to tour the executive mansion, which has been decked out for the holidays. There will be cookies, hot cider and hot cocoa. More holiday events here.
On this day in history Dec. 5, 1764, a heroine from Hopewell was born.
As Susanna Bolling served the British generals dinner she overheard their plans to capture the Marquis de Lafayette - a move that would have crippled the American rebellion. So the teen snuck out of her house, canoed across a river, grabbed a neighbor’s horse and rode 10 miles to warn the rebels.
Learn more about her incredible journey from the woman who uncovered it – even receiving recognition from the Virginia General Assembly, in episode 3 of the How We Got Here Podcast:
“It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent.” - Madeleine Albright
