Man charged with murder after 65-year-old found dead inside New Kent home

LANEXA, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a 65-year-old man was found dead inside his New Kent home.
Elmer Lee Stewart, 65, was found dead inside his New Kent residence on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Medical aid was provided however Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.
The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond.
The scene was cleared at approximately 9:07 p.m by the members of the Sheriff’s Office.
At 9:30 p.m, Michael Anthony Jenkins is currently charged with:
- 2nd-degree murder
- Two counts of grand larceny
- Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Two counts of 3rd petit larceny charge in less than 10 years
Jenkins was taken into custody without incident and is being held at Henrico Jail East without bond.
Anyone with information on this crime, can call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.
