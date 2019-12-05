Man accused of supporting ISIS through bomb-making video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A man who moved from Florida to Virginia earlier this year has been indicted on a charge of attempting to support the Islamic State terrorist group by posting a video online for making explosives.
Court records show 30-year-old Romeo Xavier Langhorne was formally charged Thursday in Jacksonville federal court.
He faces up to 20 years in prison.
The FBI says Langhorne began making the video in February when he lived in St. Augustine.
Investigators say he moved to Virginia in April and posted the tutorial video last month. Statements and images on Langhorne’s Facebook page first came to the attention of law enforcement in 2014.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)