Longwood, Morgan State look to end skids

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Stanley Davis has averaged 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bears. Troy Baxter has paired with Davis and is producing 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and two blocks per game. The Lancers have been led by Jordan Cintron, who is averaging 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: In nine appearances this season, Longwood's Cintron has shot 51 percent.