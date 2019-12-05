Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SAILOR DEATH-VIRGINIA
Navy identifies sailor killed in collision with civilian
(Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com)
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A sailor who was killed when a civilian crashed into a security vehicle at a base in Virginia was a married father of one who had been in the Navy less than two years. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Jesus Temores died Saturday when the driver of a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck entered the Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was chased by security and collided with a patrol car driven by Temores.
SHOOTING-FIREFIGHTER KILLED
Virginia firefighter fatally shot while shielding her child
(Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia fire lieutenant killed in a Thanksgiving night shooting was not the intended target and was protecting one of her children when she was shot. Richmond fire Lt. Ashley Nicole Berry was celebrating Thanksgiving at the home of her boyfriend’s family in Hopewell and was getting ready to leave when she was hit by gunfire. Hopewell Police Chief Kamran Afzal says Berry was struck when a gunman fired at a nearby home. He says Berry was shielding her child when the gunfire started.
GUN-SANCTUARIES-VIRGINIA
Virginia city snubs cry to declare it a gun rights sanctuary
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials of a Virginia city have rebuffed pleas by gun advocates asking it to declare the city a so-called “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea on Monday announced at a packed city council meeting that he sees no benefit in validating what the U.S. Constitution already guarantees. News outlets report gun advocates across Virginia have pushed localities to declare themselves gun rights sanctuaries after November’s elections put Democrats in control of the Statehouse.
RICHMOND COLISEUM
Consultant to review downtown Richmond redevelopment plan
(Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond’s city council has chosen a consulting firm to review a major downtown redevelopment initiative. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Chicago-based C.H. Johnson Consulting will vet the Navy Hill proposal, which includes plans for a high-rise hotel, apartments, commercial space and new arena. The newspaper cited an award notice published last week by the Richmond Department of Procurement Services. The city council has set aside $190,000 for the effort.
HOMELESS COATS
City wants family to change how it gifts coats to homeless
(Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com)
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman and her family have gifted coats to homeless people by leaving the winter weather gear hung about the city for years but may soon have to change tactics. Brenda Parker says she was told this year that her family’s tradition is considered littering. The Virginian-Pilot reports Norfolk instead wants Parker to work with an outreach program. City spokeswoman Lori Crouch says that would ensure the coats are delivered in better condition than if left outside.
PUBLIC SCHOOL REPORT
New report on Virginia schools says achievement gaps persist
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new report by the Virginia State Board of Education says there remains a persistent achievement gap for certain student groups and the state faces a growing shortage of high-quality teachers. The report was officially presented to lawmakers and Gov. Ralph Northam on Sunday, and it calls for elected officials to rethink how schools are funded. It says the increasing reliance on local funds versus state money to pay for public schools is “inherently inequitable.”