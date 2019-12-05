Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Carlson scored twice, Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves and the Washington Capitals defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Wednesday night. The Capitals have won five in a row, their second winning streak of at least five games this season.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Sasha Stefanovic scored a career-high 20 points, Jahaad Proctor had 16 and Purdue routed No. 5 Virginia 69-40 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It's the first time the Boilermakers have beaten a top-five foe from another conference in Mackey Arena's 52-year history. The Boilermakers have won four of five overall. Jay Huff had 11 points and Mamadi Diakite finished with 10 for the defending national champions. But the Cavaliers had their 13-game winning streak snapped in a rematch of last year's Elite Eight game. They produced their lowest point total since March 2017.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired right-hander Dylan Bundy from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade for four minor league pitchers. The 27-year-old Bundy has been a solid starter with a nasty slider for the past four seasons with the Orioles. He will be a key rotation member in Los Angeles as the Angels look to improve one of the majors' worst rotations.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens travel to play Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in what is being considered a showdown of the NFL's `next generation' of quarterbacks. Jackson and Allen are both members of the 2018 draft class. The two actually made their NFL debuts as backups in Baltimore's 2018 season-opening win over Buffalo. The Ravens are 10-2 and have won a franchise-best eight straight. The Bills are 9-3 and have their most wins through 12 games since 1996.