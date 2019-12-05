Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens travel to play Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in what is being considered a showdown of the NFL's `next generation' of quarterbacks. Jackson and Allen are both members of the 2018 draft class. The two actually made their NFL debuts as backups in Baltimore's 2018 season-opening win over Buffalo. The Ravens are 10-2 and have won a franchise-best eight straight. The Bills are 9-3 and have their most wins through 12 games since 1996.