Fluvanna supervisors take up 2A sanctuary topic, Toscano says trend could be “problematic”

FLUVANNA, V.A. (WVIR) - Right now in Fluvanna County, a whole lot of people are telling supervisors they want the county to be a Second Amendment sanctuary. This issue has spread across the state since Democratic leaders, including the governor, promised action on gun control measures in the upcoming General Assembly session.
Dozens of gun rights supporters showed up for Wednesday’s board of supervisors meeting. The inside was filled to capacity. People just went for public comment on the matter.
Fluvanna County is one of many localities considering a resolution to protect the Second Amendment. Come January, Democrats will have a majority in the statehouse and gun control measures are expected to be a priority. Sanctuary supporters say they are worried about some of those proposals.
"From what I have seen legislation, that’s been stacked up by Democrats over the years - I guess waiting to take control of the General Assembly that there are various laws that they’re going to go ahead and try to propose. Well I can’t really recall off the top of my head but some of them I find to be questionable and I just wanted to be here to show my support,” Bob Harris, a Second Amendment supporter, said.
"I’m concerned when it comes down to it. I’m the defense of my home and so I’m concerned about them trying to take away my rights to defend my home,” Fred Nelson, a Second Amendment supporter, said.
The board allowed people to speak up until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Then, they’ve scheduled a special meeting about the issue one week from today at Central Elementary School.
The Second Amendment sanctuary issue is expected to top talks for both Albemarle County and Augusta County supervisors at their meetings Wednesday night. Along with Albemarle, Augusta and Fluvanna - Greene and Nelson counties are also considering sanctuary resolutions.
Any Second Amendment sanctuary resolution passed serves a largely political function, but it may have some legal implications.
Retiring 57th District Delegate David Toscano says some of them simply support the Second Amendment, but the Democrat says the ones that refuse to enforce any law they deem unconstitutional could be problematic. That’s because local officials do not determine what is or isn’t constitutional.
"The sheriff decides that that court is acting unconstitutionally and the sheriff doesn't enforce the law what happens then, this person has a constitutional responsibility to enforce the law they do not have the constitutional ability to determine the law and that's the problem with sanctuary resolutions that we're seeing right now,” Toscano said.
Toscano says America is already a Second Amendment sanctuary because rights are protected under the Constitution.
