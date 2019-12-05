Driver charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been charged with driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash in Henrico.
Officers were told by witnesses that one of the drivers left the scene on foot along Stillman Parkway towards Broad Street.
The crash occurred Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the intersection of Springfield Road and Stillman Parkway at approximately 9:18 p.m. The crash involved a PT Cruiser and a Honda Accord.
Police say Scarlett Honshell fled on foot from the scene and was located at her residence and was transported back to the scene of the crash.
Honshell was arrested and charged with DUI, felony hit-and-run and failure to obey a traffic signal.
