Caught on Camera: Man robs Dollar General on Thanksgiving Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for a man caught on camera robbing a business on Thanksgiving Day.
According to police, the man went into the Dollar General on Hull Steet just before 6 p.m. Nov. 28. He was holding a snickers bar and gave the clerk $1. When the clerk opened the register, the suspect reached over and grabbed money from the drawer.
Police say the man punched the clerk in the process before running from the business.
Officers later recovered the man’s camouflage hoodie on the corner of Hull and Pilkington Streets.
Anyone with information on the crime should call 804-646-8167 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
