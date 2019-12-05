Ashland police issue warning about counterfeit money

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Ashland police are warning people about counterfeit money being used in the area.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the bills are marked “for motion picture use only,” have foreign writing on them or have inconsistencies on the 3D security ribbon.
People should not attempt to use these bills. If someone is passed a counterfeit bill, they are asked to get as much information as possible from the person using it and to contact the police.
