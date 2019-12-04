WANTED: Police searching for second suspect, persons of interest in Mother’s Day murder

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police are looking for a second suspect and two persons of interest in a murder that happened on Mother’s Day. One man is already charged with first-degree murder in the killing.
Chesterfield police responded to the 7400 block of Midlothian Turnpike on Sunday, May 12 at about 5:15 a.m. for a shooting.
Officers found Dwayne R. Reid, 27, of Newport News suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Darren Damion Douglas, 29, of Richmond, was named a suspect and turned himself in. He’s charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the shooting. Douglas is still being held in Riverside Regional Jail without bond.
Now, police have obtained indictments of first-degree murder and use of a firearm for a second suspect in the crime - 29-year-old Rudane Graham. Anyone who knows where he is should call police.
In addition, police are seeking the public’s help to identify two men who detectives believe may have information about the murder.
