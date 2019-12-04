VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 257 in Rockingham County. The crash happened near Allman Road shortly after midnight Wednesday, December 4.
Virginia State Police believe the driver of a 2017 Ford F-250 lost control, over corrected, and hit two trees.
The driver, 21-year-old Vadim A. Bordak of Harrisonburg, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene. The victim was not wearing a seat belt.
Two passengers, a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, were also ejected from the Ford. The woman was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with serious injuries. The man was not injured. Neither of them was wearing a seat belt.
Investigators say speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
12/04/2019 Release from Virginia State Police:
