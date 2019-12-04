Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea’s Farewell Play Tour’ comes to VSU

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The play will feature David and Tamela Mann and Cassi Davis Patton.
Tyler Perry has written, directed and produced 17 feature films, 21 stage plays, seven television shows and a New York Times bestselling book, “Higher is Waiting”.
The play will take place at Virginia State University’s Multi-Purpose Center on Friday, January 24, 2020.
Tickets are on sale now to the general public at ticketmaster.com and the Tri-City Designs Box Office at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.
For more information, visit vsumpc.com.
