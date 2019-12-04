On This Day: The first Thanksgiving took place in Virginia 400 years ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history - 400 years ago on Dec. 4, 1619 - the very first Thanksgiving in North America, and it happened right here in Virginia.
That day, 36 men arrived on the shores of the Virginia colony, continued up the James River and ventured onto the land known as Berkeley Hundred – the present-day Berkeley Plantation in Charles City county. Those colonists were led by a man named Captain John Woodlief.
Hear from a direct descendant of Woodlief about that first Thanksgiving tradition and how the Kennedy Administration got the day all wrong in a proclamation – but later fixed it - in our How We Got Here Podcast:
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.