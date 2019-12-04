On This Day: Child abductor identified by clothing, showing advancement of forensics

FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - On Dec. 3, 1989, a 5-year-old girl disappeared from a Christmas party in Fairfax, but how detectives were able to make the arrest of Caleb Hughes showed how advanced forensics had become.
After interviews and an intensive investigation, police were able to connect fibers found in his vehicle to the shirt Melissa Brannen had been wearing at the time by getting a sample directly from the manufacturer, according to History.com. The investigation proved the fibers found were a match.
Hughs was then convicted of abduction with intent to defile on March 8, 1991, according to History.com. Brannen was never found.
Learn about more fascinating stories from our Commonwealth in our “How We Got Here” podcast.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.