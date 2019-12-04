Street closures, no parking zones announced for 2019 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Street closures and no parking zones will be in effect for the 36th annual Christmas parade on Saturday. Major streets such as Broad Street and Leigh Street will be affected.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m at the Science Museum of Virginia and proceed east on Broad Street toward Seventh Street. According to parade organizers, 100k people are expected to attend the parade.
The following roads will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. and remain in effect until approximately 2 p.m.:
- West Broad Street between Terminal Place and North 8th Street
- DMV Drive between West Broad and West Leigh Streets
- West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and Myers Street
- North 7th Street between East Broad and Jackson Streets
- East Leigh Street between 4th and 9th Streets
- East Marshall between 3rd and 7th Streets
No parking zones along the route will go into effect at 5 a.m on Dec. 7 and will remain in effect until approximately 2 p.m.
