'Stop all of it’: Richmond leaders work to end violence in city

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City leaders in Richmond are working hard to put an end to the recent gun violence after 14 people have been injured in 12 shootings since Thanksgiving Night.
“Just stop all of this. Stop all of it,” Jayne Washington cried in a press conference Tuesday.
Washington recently lost her nephew 'TJ’ to gun violence.
Since Thursday night, 14 people have been shot and three killed in 12 shootings around the city of Richmond.
“We want to give notice that it’s not OK and we are going to do everything we can to stop it,” RRHA Spokesperson Angela Fountain said.
Many of the shootings taking place on RRHA properties, prompting extra patrols from Richmond police.
“We are in constant contact with them whether or not something is occurring,” Fountain said.
Richmond Police Chief William Smith is working with Mayor Levar Stoney on a solution and released this statement.
"Every violent crime in our city is a crime against us all. No matter where you live, we all share the pain and trauma and grieve with the communities and families of the victims during the most recent outbreak of gun-related violence in our city.
The Richmond Police Department is working around the clock to solve these senseless crimes and the administration is committed to engaging and collaborating with the community to bring healing and meaningful change for those who need it the most. We ask members of the community to partner with us on solutions to reduce violence and continue to use their powerful voices to foster greater understanding and the peaceful resolution of conflict."
“Our public safety director is boots on the ground, hands-on. He walks the neighborhoods. He talks to the residents because they live there and he wants to know what they need from us,” Fountain said.
It’s going to take a joint effort from those in the community to keep those causing trouble out.
“A lot of the crime that occurs in the communities are done by those who don’t live in the communities,” Fountain said.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
