Solar panel project at 10 Richmond schools near completion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A solar panel project at 10 Richmond schools is getting closer to being completed.
Standard Solar, along with other Virginia-based firms, designed, funded, built and will operate the projects which are expected to provide 24 percent of the school’s power.
“The renewable energy generated by the 2.9 megawatt (MW) of combined rooftop arrays is forecasted to help stretch the RPS utility budgets over the next twenty years and provide a new platform for energy education,” a release said.
The 20-year power agreement will provide energy savings for Richmond Public Schools.
RVA Solar Fund awarded RPS $100,000 to support the purchase and installation of the solar panels.
“Energy management with education and local engagement is a powerful combination and with less funding being allocated to schools year over year, public school administrators must find innovative means to deliver programs,” explained John Finnerty, director of business development for Standard Solar. “With our smart project financing, solar expertise and local engagement, we can provide the funding to make implementing a solar energy program without capital expenditure possible, all while equipping schools for a brighter future.”
Solar arrays were installed at Broad Rock Elementary School, G.H. Reid Elementary School, Huguenot High School, J.B. Fisher Elementary School, J.H. Blackwell Elementary School, Linwood Holton High School, Lucille M. Brown Middle School, M.J. Jones Elementary School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School and Oak Grove Elementary School.
