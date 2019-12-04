Sheriff’s office: Teen shot, killed near school

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A teenager is dead after being shot near a school in Spotsylvania County on Wednesday.
Deputies were called around 2:45 p.m. to the 11600 block of Summerfield Court.
At the scene, they found a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Several schools nearby were placed on lockdown, which has since lifted.
Deputies said they believe the victim is between 16-18 years old, but have not been able to identify him yet.
Deputies are questioning several witnesses and a subject has been detained.
The investigation is ongoing.
