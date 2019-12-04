Richmond leaders call for peace after 11 shootings injure 13 people, kill 3

"First, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority expresses our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were victims of the horrible and senseless violence that our city has endured. Our thoughts and prayers are with these families. Our agency is taking action by moving forward in addressing the issue of violence in our communities. One, we have established a strong partnership with the City of Richmond Police Department. We are in constant contact with RPD anytime something occurs in one of our communities. This is a significant help because it allows us to coordinate our efforts. They have been extremely responsive and have been a solid partner with us in addressing and deterring the violence that has occurred.