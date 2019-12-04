Richmond joins Dec. 6 Global Climate Strike

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A youth-led movement will advocate for the Green New Deal legislation in Virginia.
Virginians of all ages are joining thousands across the world leaving work and school to demonstrate immediate action to curb the most catastrophic effects of climate change.
The strike will feature speakers from various coalitions of local environment groups which includes:
- VA Youth Climate Strike
- Extinction Rebellion Richmond
- Sunrise Richmond
- Citizen’s Climate Lobby Richmond
Strikers will gather Dec. 6 in Monroe Park at 1 p.m and will march to the State Capitol at 1:30 p.m. The strike will then begin at 2 p.m at the belltower.
