Richmond Health Department offering free flu shots

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Health Department is offering free flu vaccinations throughout the month of December, as a gift to the community.
They are just taking walk-in at the 400 East Cary Street clinic on a regular business day between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
However, the clinic will not be offering shots on Friday, Dec. 13, as well as Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas.
Flu shots are free for everyone ages 6-months and older. No insurance or identification is needed.
As peak flu season approaches, the health department says this is a great opportunity to get protection for yourself and your family at no cost.
Heath experts agree that vaccination is the best protection against the flu virus. It’s especially important for young children, older adults and people with chronic health conditions. Pregnant women also should be sure to get protection from the flu.
For information about influenza and preventing the flu, click here.
