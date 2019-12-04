Police: Va. teacher charged after holding girl upside down by ankles

PRINCE WILLIAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - A teacher in Prince William County has been charged after he allegedly held an 11-year-old girl upside down by her ankles.
Police said Tenkoran Agyeman, 40, was arrested for the incident that reportedly happened at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge on Nov. 1 or Nov. 4, NBC Washington reports.
Police said told NBC Washington that the apparent incident resulted in “the victim’s head striking a nearby desk.”
NBC Washington reports that the math teacher has been placed on leave.
Agyeman is charged with assault and battery.
