Police: Man with large knife robs Hopewell business

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are searching for man who they say robbed a title loan store displaying a large knife in the process.
Officers responded at approximately 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to Approved Cash Title Loan at 104 Cavalier Square for a reported robbery.
“The preliminary investigation revealed the lone offender entered the business, with a large knife demanding money from the clerk,” police said. “After receiving an undisclosed amount of currency, the offender fled the business on foot.”
Officers said no one was hurt during the robbery.
Police described the suspect as a dark complexioned black male, approximately 5′9″ tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head, a mask covering part of his face, white shoes and black gloves.
Anyone with information regarding this crime who may have been traveling in the area at the time is urged to contact Lead Detective Benjamin Ransom of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Information on this crime can also be submitted anonymously through the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.