Police investigating robbery at Chesterfield 7-Eleven

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Chesterfield County 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the location at 13866 Village Place Drive around 3:40 a.m.
Police say a man went into the business with a knife and demanded money. He left with an unknown amount of money. The man was wearing a purple mask and all-black clothing at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.