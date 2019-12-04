The one step you need to take now to make your social media accounts more secure

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s a security step you need to add right now to any account that will let you. It’s called multi-factor authentication. And it seems like a sort of hassle, but it’s worth you time to take that extra security step.
Multi-factor authentication is a security system that requires more than one method to verify you are who you say you are. For example you can add this to your Facebook account, where every time you log in your are sent a code to your smart phone that you have to plug into the website.
It could also be your thumb print. A lot of banks are doing this.
Michael Joyce with the Richmond financial firm Agili tells me his clients ask about cyber security all the time. He says it’s more important than ever to protect your information and keep the bad guys locked out. “It’s important to have multi-factor authentication and I will admit it’s a hassle but it’s a necessary evil. It’s far better than the alternative.”
Joyce says do not use the same password for every site. If you have to-- write them down and keep them at home on a piece of paper. And don’t keep the same password for a site for years on end. Change them up.
Simple steps that will save you so much time. helping to keep the cyber criminal far away from you.
