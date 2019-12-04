Northam, staff provide gifts for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The staff at Governor Ralph Northam’s Office is doing its part to make it a Merry Christmas for children in the Richmond area.
Salvation Army picked up gifts on Tuesday morning for this year’s Angel Tree at the Governor’s Mansion.
Northam was on hand to help load up all of the Christmas presents.
The governor, along with First Lady Pam Northam and their staff, collected gifts for 70 angels this year.
“Hopefully a lot of children and their families will have a great Christmas this year. I want to thank everyone for their participation,” Northam said.
All Angel Tree gifts are due back by Friday, Dec. 6. Gifts can be dropped off at areas malls or The Salvation Army Christmas Center at Stony Point Fashion Park.
