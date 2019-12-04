News to Know for Dec. 4: 12th shooting since Thanksgiving; 7-Eleven robbed overnight; ‘Serious misconduct’ center of impeachment hearings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at today’s top headlines to help get you out the door.
Sun and seasonable temperatures are expected the next several days before warmer weather with rain returns early next week.
A man shot early Wednesday morning is the latest victim in a string of violence in the city since Thanksgiving.
According to police, the victim told them he had been shot in the 2000 block of Conrad Street in the city’s Whitcomb Court community just after midnight.
There have been 12 shootings in the city since Thanksgiving, injuring 14 people and killing 3.
The shootings have left many people on edge, and city leaders are calling for it to end.
The family of the Richmond Fire Lieutenant killed by gunfire Thanksgiving night spoke out about their incredible loss on Tuesday at the Richmond Fire Department Headquarters.
Lt. Ashley Berry’s father, Waverly Berry, was surrounded by members of the Richmond Fire Department, as he revealed that his daughter shielded her five-year-old son from the bullets. Lt. Berry and her son were standing on Sunnyside Avenue in Hopewell, after celebrating Thanksgiving, when she was shot and killed.
Chesterfield police are looking for the man who robbed a 7-Eleven overnight. It happened at the store in the Village Square shopping center off Midlothian Turnpike.
Police say a man armed with a knife demanded money and got away with cash. If you know anything, call the police at 804-748-1251.
The resolution passed 5 to 0 last night during the board of supervisors’ meeting. This comes just one day after Louisa passed a similar resolution, which essentially states that localities would oppose restrictive gun laws passed by the general assembly.
Today, the House Judiciary Committee will hold its first impeachment hearing into President Trump.
This comes after the House Intelligence Committee voted to adopt the impeachment inquiry report.
In it, the committee cites two instances of improper conduct from president trump - obstruction of the house inquiry, and withholding military aid from Ukraine on the condition of investigating the Biden family.
President Trump’s White House counsel declined to participate in today’s hearing and said the inquiry is a one-sided sham process that did not find any evidence against the president.
Once again this year, NBC12 will be teaming up with our radio partners at Entercom for the 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon.
It takes place today and tomorrow and raises money for Richmond’s Children’s hospital.
Listeners will then be invited to call 804-228-KIDS and make a donation over the phone to support the hospital. Donate today here.
We’re only days away from Richmond officially kicking off the holiday season!
This year, the grand illumination will be called RVA Illuminates. It will take place at Kanawha Plaza, instead of the James Center.
A second celebration will take place at the 17th Street Market in Shockoe Bottom!
For a list of more events taking place across RVA, click here!
NBC12 will have live coverage of RVA Illuminates and Shockoe Illuminates on Friday, Dec. 6 starting at 4 p.m.
