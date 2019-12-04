Man wanted for attempted murder in connection to Hull Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man who is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Hull Street over the weekend.
Police were called just after 2 p.m. on Dec. 1 to a business in the 1800 block of Hull Street for a shooting.
At the scene, police found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“The victim is lucky to be alive,” said Major Crimes Lieutenant Rick Edwards. “This was a very deliberate and brutal shooting.”
Police have also released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle, a gray four-door sedan and say it is possibly a Chrysler.
Anyone with information or if you recognize the suspect is asked to call police at (804) 646-6456 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.