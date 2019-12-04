Henrico County manager to deliver State of the County Address

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Manager John A. Vithoulkas will deliver Henrico’s annual State of the County address today.
Vithoulkas will explain future projects as well as look back at the county’s achievements this year.
The address will be given at 8 a.m. at the Hilton in Short Pump at 12042 W. Broad Street.
Registration and breakfast begins at 7 a.m..
All five members of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors are expected to attend.
The State of the County address will be broadcast live on the Henrico County Government page on Facebook.
