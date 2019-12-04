Hanover holding rabies vaccination clinic Dec. 14

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Animal Control is holding a rabies vaccination clinic on Dec. 14 to help make it easier for pet owners to get their animals vaccinated.
The clinic will be at Administration Building at 7516 County Complex Road at Hanover Courthouse from 9 a.m. until noon.
Dr. Olga Van Beek will be the vet administering the shots to your vet at your vehicle. Pet owners are not to bring their animals in the building.
Pet owners will complete registration inside the building before driving to the designated area.
“Only healthy, non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. No wolf hybrids or animals other than domestic dogs or cats will be vaccinated,” a release said.
The vaccination is good for up to three years unless it is the first time the animal has received it, in which case it is only good for one year. Place the rabies tag on the animal’s collar and then keep the paperwork as proof.
The cost for the shot is $8.
All dogs and cats, including “barn cats,” are required by law to have their rabies vaccination at four months of age, along with tags and a valid license proving it.
For more information, call Hanover Animal Control at 804-365-6485.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.