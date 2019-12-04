Goochland supervisors unanimously vote to pass resolution protecting 2nd Amendment

GOOCHLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County supervisors unanimously voted to pass a resolution protecting the Second Amendment.
The resolution passed 5-0 on Tuesday night during the Board of Supervisors meeting after hearing numerous comments from residents regarding the Second Amendment.
Goochland County joins a growing list of localities across Virginia that have passed similar resolutions.
The resolution urges lawmakers to oppose any passage of state laws that infringe on the Second Amendment.
“The Board of Supervisors formally committed to supporting our citizens second amendment rights and declared its intent to oppose infringement on the right of law abiding citizens to keep and bear arms using such legal means as may be expedient,” Goochland officials said in a release.
