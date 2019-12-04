Forecast: Seasonably chilly with no rain until next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sun and seasonable temperatures are expected the next several days before warmer weather with rain returns early next week.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, high near 50.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
First Alert: Sharply colder weather is expected to arrive next Wednesday and Thursday
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.