Forecast: Seasonably chilly with no rain until next week

By Andrew Freiden | December 4, 2019 at 3:58 AM EST - Updated December 4 at 3:58 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sun and seasonable temperatures are expected the next several days before warmer weather with rain returns early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, high near 50.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

First Alert: Sharply colder weather is expected to arrive next Wednesday and Thursday

