Football coach arrested for allegedly assaulting player in locker room

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent High School head football coach has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a player in the locker room.
The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged incident happened on Nov. 8 at the New Kent High School.
The sheriff’s office says the allegations indicate the incident took place in the locker room before an away game.
The coach, John William Fulks, 42, was arrested for simple assault and released on a permitted warrant.
