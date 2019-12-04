Dog inside duffel bag found abandoned in Hopewell

Hopewell Animal Services is asking for any information regarding a dog being abandoned inside a duffel bag. (Source: Hopewell Animal Services)
December 3, 2019 at 8:34 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 8:34 PM

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Animal Services is asking for any information regarding a dog being abandoned inside a duffel bag.

The shelter says between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 1, the dog was found inside the duffel bag after it was dropped over a fence in the 2500 block of Western Street.

Hopewell Animal Services said it is working to collect camera footage but is asking for the public to come forward with any information.

“We will not entertain a long drawn out post on how this is cruel and unacceptable and illegal. That should be obvious,” the shelter’s Facebook page said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-541-2204. Callers can remain anonymous.

