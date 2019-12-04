Additional security to be at Richmond school dismissal after student threat

Additional security to be at Richmond school dismissal after student threat
Lucille M. Brown Middle (Source: Lucille Murray Brown Middle School)
December 4, 2019 at 3:25 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 3:25 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Additional security will be at a Richmond school after a student made a verbal threat.

Richmond police said the department is investigating after a student made a verbal threat.

Richmond School officials sent a message to families at Lucille Brown Middle School regarding a “potential security issue.”

Safety officials then investigated the matter and determined there was no imminent threat on campus, but additional safety measures will be taken during dismissal as a precaution.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.