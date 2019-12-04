Additional security to be at Richmond school dismissal after student threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Additional security will be at a Richmond school after a student made a verbal threat.
Richmond police said the department is investigating after a student made a verbal threat.
Richmond School officials sent a message to families at Lucille Brown Middle School regarding a “potential security issue.”
Safety officials then investigated the matter and determined there was no imminent threat on campus, but additional safety measures will be taken during dismissal as a precaution.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.