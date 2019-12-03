18-year-old killed after striking tree with vehicle

STAFFORD CO., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Saturday morning.
Deputies were called around Nov. 30 around 1:51 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Sanford Drive and Paul Lane.
Deputies said Jamison Lane Clark, 18, of Stafford, lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, went sideways off the road and hit a tree on the driver’s side.
Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 20-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.
Officials continue to investigate.
