Virginia man dies after losing control of car, hitting tree

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man is dead after crashing into a tree in Culpeper County.
According to police, Robert Mello, 77, was driving north on Route 1066 when he lost control while attempting to turn left. Mellow ended up running off the right side of the road, hitting a tree.
He was taken to a hospital but later died. His passenger, an 82-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
Both men were wearing seat belts.
Police say a medical emergency may be to blame for the crash.
