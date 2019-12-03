Virginia college marching band to perform in Rome parade

Virginia college marching band to perform in Rome parade
The Bristol Herald Courier reports the Emory & Henry College band will perform in the parade on Jan. 1. (Source: The Bristol Herald Courier)
December 3, 2019 at 4:32 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 7:49 AM

EMORY, Va. (AP) — A college marching band from Virginia is one of two representing the U.S. in a parade that will end in St. Peter’s Square in Rome for the pope’s New Year’s blessing.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports the Emory & Henry College band will perform in the parade on Jan. 1.

A total of 67 students will make the seven-day trip.

Excited that the Emory & Henry College Marching Band is headed to Rome for the New Year’s parade. E&H alumni will be there to support, too! #GoWasps #MarchingBand #collegesthatchangelives

Posted by Emory & Henry College on Friday, November 29, 2019

The private liberal arts school in southwest Virginia restarted its marching band four years ago after a 50-year absence. The band has more than doubled its size and now has a total of 90 students.

The band regularly plays at footballs games and performs in exhibitions.

The trip will also include a service project focused on people experiencing hunger and homelessness

___

Information from: Bristol Herald Courier, http://www.bristolnews.com